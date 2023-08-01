Israeli Force Raid Palestinian Archaeological Site in Sebastia

Nablus, MINA – Israeli occupation forces raided today, Tuesday,bthe archeological site in the town of Sebastia, to the north of the West Bank city of Nablus, according to a local activist, Wafa reported.

Mohammad Azem, head of the Sebastia municipality, said that a large unit of Israeli soldiers raided the archaeological site, conducting a survey of the area of the Roman amphitheater.

The site has been a regular target of settlers and occupation raids and attacks in an attempt to taking over more archaeological sites.

Extremist Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)