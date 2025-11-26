SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Strikes Six Palestinians in Southern Gaza Amid Ongoing Tensions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

9 Views

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday that its forces struck six Palestinians in southern Gaza after they allegedly emerged from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area.

In an official statement, the military said the individuals were targeted in eastern Rafah after they most likely emerged from subterranean infrastructure believed to be used by Palestinian fighters.

According to the army, one person was killed and three others were injured in the strike. Two additional individuals were reportedly detained. There has been no immediate response from Hamas regarding the Israeli claims.

Israeli media reported that nearly 200 Hamas fighters remain trapped in a network of underground tunnels in Rafah. The area falls within territory still occupied by Israeli troops under the so-called “yellow line” arrangements established by the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Continue Demolitions and Strikes in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

Tel Aviv has so far declined requests from Hamas and mediators to grant safe passage for individuals seeking to move into zones of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children and wounded more than 171,000 others, leaving large parts of the enclave devastated.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Returns Remains of Another Israeli Hostage Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Tagceasefire Gaza strike Hamas Israel-Gaza conflict Israeli army Palestinian Casualties Rafah tunnels southern Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Strikes Six Palestinians in Southern Gaza Amid Ongoing Tensions

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Returns Remains of Another Israeli Hostage Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 9 hours ago
Kashmir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

UN Experts Warn Right Violations in Kashmir by Indian Authorities

  • 11 hours ago
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Articles

Be Careful of the Trap of Deploying Peacekeeping Forces to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Pakistan and Afghanistan,(photo: Shutterstock)
Asia

At Least Nine Children and One Woman Killed in Pakistani Airstrike on Afghanistan

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 15:03 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Indonesia

Umar ibn Al-Khattab’s Speech Before Entering Jerusalem Highlighted at AWG Commemoration

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Returns Remains of Another Israeli Hostage Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Continue Demolitions and Strikes in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Strikes Six Palestinians in Southern Gaza Amid Ongoing Tensions

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us