Israeli Army Strikes Six Palestinians in Southern Gaza Amid Ongoing Tensions

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday that its forces struck six Palestinians in southern Gaza after they allegedly emerged from an underground tunnel in the Rafah area.

In an official statement, the military said the individuals were targeted in eastern Rafah after they most likely emerged from subterranean infrastructure believed to be used by Palestinian fighters.

According to the army, one person was killed and three others were injured in the strike. Two additional individuals were reportedly detained. There has been no immediate response from Hamas regarding the Israeli claims.

Israeli media reported that nearly 200 Hamas fighters remain trapped in a network of underground tunnels in Rafah. The area falls within territory still occupied by Israeli troops under the so-called “yellow line” arrangements established by the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10.

Tel Aviv has so far declined requests from Hamas and mediators to grant safe passage for individuals seeking to move into zones of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children and wounded more than 171,000 others, leaving large parts of the enclave devastated.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

