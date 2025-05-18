SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Drops Leaflets Warning Gaza of Ground Offensive

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military has dropped leaflets across multiple neighborhoods in Gaza, warning residents of an imminent ground offensive, Anadolu Agency reported.

The leaflets, which read “People of Gaza, the Israeli army is coming,” signal an escalation in the 19-month-long military campaign.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Anadolu that the leaflets were dispersed on Saturday, just a day after Israel expanded its offensive under “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” which, according to public broadcaster KAN, aims for the full occupation of Gaza.

This move follows a dramatic surge in violence during former US President Donald Trump’s four-day visit to the Gulf. During that period, Israeli forces killed more than 378 Palestinians, quadruple the number killed in the four days preceding his visit.

Since March 2, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medical supplies from entering Gaza. Despite prior ceasefire agreements, Israel resumed bombings on March 18. The death toll has now exceeded 53,200 since the conflict began in October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

