SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Continue Killing 42 Palestinians, Including 39 Aid Seekers

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – At least 42 Palestinians, including 39 aid seekers, were killed and dozens more injured in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to local sources and witnesses, Anadolu Agency reported.

Medical sources told Anadolu that 25 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near the Zikim area in northwestern Gaza were killed and 150 injured after Israeli forces opened fire on them.

Elsewhere, five Palestinians were killed and eight injured near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza during another aid distribution attempt, while six people lost their lives and more than 45 were wounded near an aid point in northern Rafah, southern Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since May 27, at least 1,239 Palestinians have been killed and over 8,152 injured while seeking humanitarian aid amid the Israeli blockade and bombardment.

Also Read: Nearly 50 Israeli Soldiers Commit Suicide Since Aggression on Gaza

Additionally, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential home in Gaza City. In the al-Daraj neighborhood, two more civilians were killed in a strike near al-Zahraa School, while another three people were injured in a strike near Dabit junction in western Gaza City.

Despite international pressure to end the war, the Israeli army continues its offensive, which began on October 7, 2023, and has so far killed more than 60,100 Palestinians and devastated much of the Gaza enclave, leading to widespread food shortages and humanitarian crises.

On Monday, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused the government of committing genocide, citing the deliberate targeting of civilians and the dismantling of Gaza’s healthcare system. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Doctor Warns 17,000 Children Suffering Malnutrition

Tagaid seekers airstrikes al-Daraj neighborhood B'tselem Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza City genocide humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Israeli military. Middle East Netzarim corridor Palestine Physicians for Human Rights Israel rafah war crimes Yoav Gallant Zikim area

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Nearly 50 Israeli Soldiers Commit Suicide Since Aggression on Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Doctor Warns 17,000 Children Suffering Malnutrition

  • 4 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Continue Killing 42 Palestinians, Including 39 Aid Seekers

  • 6 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 60,100 as Israeli Aggression Continues

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Help Gaza with Food to Attain an Honorable Status before Allah

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Rights Group and Public Figures Call for Sanctions Over Gaza Starvation

  • 19 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 21:08 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Deploys Ninth Emergency Medical Team to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 23:58 WIB
Palestine

Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
International

Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 21:39 WIB
The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan (photo: eenadu.net)
Asia

Islamabad High Court Rejects Plea to Halt Forced Deportation of Afghan Migrants

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 18:12 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB
Indonesia

BNPB Builds Borewells in Indramayu to Anticipate Drought

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Aid Trucks Denied Entry into Gaza Amid Famine Crisis

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 07:34 WIB
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 18:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us