Israeli Army Continue Killing 42 Palestinians, Including 39 Aid Seekers

Gaza, MINA – At least 42 Palestinians, including 39 aid seekers, were killed and dozens more injured in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to local sources and witnesses, Anadolu Agency reported.

Medical sources told Anadolu that 25 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near the Zikim area in northwestern Gaza were killed and 150 injured after Israeli forces opened fire on them.

Elsewhere, five Palestinians were killed and eight injured near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza during another aid distribution attempt, while six people lost their lives and more than 45 were wounded near an aid point in northern Rafah, southern Gaza.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since May 27, at least 1,239 Palestinians have been killed and over 8,152 injured while seeking humanitarian aid amid the Israeli blockade and bombardment.

Additionally, one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential home in Gaza City. In the al-Daraj neighborhood, two more civilians were killed in a strike near al-Zahraa School, while another three people were injured in a strike near Dabit junction in western Gaza City.

Despite international pressure to end the war, the Israeli army continues its offensive, which began on October 7, 2023, and has so far killed more than 60,100 Palestinians and devastated much of the Gaza enclave, leading to widespread food shortages and humanitarian crises.

On Monday, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused the government of committing genocide, citing the deliberate targeting of civilians and the dismantling of Gaza’s healthcare system. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

