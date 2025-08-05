SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli occupation Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly expressed a preference for ending the war in the Gaza Strip and pursuing a ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, rather than continuing military operations without a defined strategy, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Zamir reportedly criticized, in closed-door conversations, the absence of a “clear strategy” for the ongoing offensive in Gaza and called on political leadership to outline comprehensive strategic plans. He reportedly warned that the Israeli cabinet has not convened for an extended period, leaving the military without clear directives.

According to Army Radio, Zamir has advocated for reaching an agreement, stating, “It is possible to soften the Israeli position, and efforts must be made to reach a deal. Even if an agreement is reached to end the war, the army is prepared for such a scenario at any price.”

He reportedly argued that Israel could maintain control over strategic areas near the Gaza border in any future agreement, but also warned that continuing a long-term military presence in Gaza without clarity would put soldiers at risk and benefit Hamas by fueling a prolonged war of attrition.

Zamir outlined two potential scenarios if a deal fails: a full occupation of Gaza that could take months and require years to “cleanse” surface and underground areas, or a strategy to “besiege and exhaust” Gaza’s residential zones, an approach he warned would drain the Israeli military due to inevitable guerrilla resistance.

The general’s comments come amid increasing domestic and international criticism of Israel’s prolonged military campaign in Gaza, which has caused mass civilian casualties and widespread destruction. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

