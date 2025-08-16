Israeli Airstrikes Kill Eight Palestinians, Including Four Children in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Fresh Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least eight Palestinians early Saturday, according to medical sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

Doctors at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat said six people, including four children, died when Israeli forces bombed a home in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area, north of Khan Younis, killing a man and his wife.

Several others were injured in both strikes, while hospitals across the enclave warned of worsening shortages of beds and medical supplies as the bombardment continues.

Also Read: Gaza Sees Surge in Skin Diseases Amid Heat Wave and Water Shortage

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians, leaving Gaza devastated and on the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Experts Urge Global Rejection of Israel’s Greater Israel Narrative