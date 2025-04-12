SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 10 Family Members, Including Seven Children in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 50 minutes ago

50 minutes ago

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Civil Defense in Gaza reported that an Israeli occupation airstrike before dawn on Friday killed 10 members of the Al-Farra family, including seven children, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Palestine Chronicle reported, the victims’ bodies were transferred to Nasser Hospital after the attack on their home in the Al-Mahta neighborhood.

Palestinian sources confirmed that another person was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Mawasi area in Rafah. Israeli warplanes also bombed Qizan al-Najjar, south of Khan Yunis.

In northern Gaza, a child was killed, and others were injured when Israeli forces targeted a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, Al-Jazeera reported. Israeli artillery shelling continued in parts of Rafah.

Also Read: Thousands of Israeli Military and Academic Sign Petition Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Israeli occupation forces have demolished Palestinian homes in Rafah, further escalating the humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli occupation army issued warnings for residents in Gaza City’s Zaytoun, Shejaiya, and Tuffah neighborhoods to evacuate ahead of planned assaults. An army spokesperson on X urged civilians in multiple areas to move to designated shelters in western Gaza City, despite the fact that no such shelters exist.

In parallel, Israeli forces have kept all border crossings into Gaza closed, blocking food, medicine, and essential supplies.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that these restrictions could worsen malnutrition and increase child mortality. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that 60,000 children are at risk of severe health complications due to starvation.

Also Read: Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that Israel is blocking 75% of UN humanitarian missions into Gaza. Speaking in Geneva, he stated that the total blockade imposed since March 2 has halted food and medical aid, worsening the humanitarian catastrophe.

Tedros warned that families in Gaza face extreme hunger, lack clean water, and suffer from collapsing healthcare services, significantly increasing illness and death. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist, Continue Raids in West Bank

