Israeli Airstrike on Al-Maghazi Claims 51 Innocent Lives

Gaza, MINA – At least 51 Palestinian civilians were murdered while others sustained injuries tonight in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residence in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, located in the central region of the Gaza Strip.

According to WAFA Israeli warplanes struck the home of the Samaan family in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, resulting in at least 51 deaths among innocent civilians and destruction to the home targeted and damage to neighboring homes and infrastructure.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the western and northern neighborhoods of Gaza, using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, particularly in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

In a related incident, Israeli occupation forces launched at least 15 airstrikes around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, according to WAFA.

In the meantime, Israeli warplanes targeted the main water well in the area of Tel Al-Zaatar, north of Gaza Strip, leading to water flowing into the neighborhoods and houses surrounding the well.

Earlier in the night, rescue and civil defense teams recovered the bodies of five individuals who had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Abu Hasira family home west of Gaza City. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining bodies and aid the injured who are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health said the toll of casualties resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and the West Bank since October 7 had climbed to at least 9,572 martyrs and over 26,000 injured, with over 1,600 others unaccounted for and feared dead under the rubble.

In Gaza, 9,425 Palestinians have been killed, with over 25,000 sustaining injuries. In the West Bank, the martyrs has reached 147, with over 2,200 injured. Alarmingly, more than two-thirds of the wounded are children, women, and the elderly. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)