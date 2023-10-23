Israeli Aggression in Gaza Kills 4,651 Palestinians, including Children and Women

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals in the Gaza Strip Sunday evening revealed the death toll has risen to 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children, 1,023 women, 187 elderly people, while 14,245 were left injured, since the start of the Israeli aggression.

The data reveal indicated that it had received 1,450 reports of missing persons still under the rubble, including 800 children, Wafa News Agency reported.

According to the data, the occupation committed 24 massacres within 24 hours, claiming the lives of 266 Palestinians, including 117 children, most of them in southern Gaza, pointing out that the occupation committed 574 massacres that killed 3,600 Palestinians and many more under the rubble since the start of the aggression against the Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

