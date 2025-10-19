Israeli Airstrike Attacks Lebanon, One Civilian Killed and Six Injured

Beirut, MINA – The Israeli military launched another airstrike on Lebanese territory on Saturday, targeting a cement factory owned by the international company Majabel and nearby residential areas.

A massive explosion was heard far beyond the site, shaking surrounding areas and causing panic among residents in several northern Lebanese regions, Al Jazeera reported.

According to an official statement from Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, the attack killed one person and injured six others, most of them workers and local residents near the industrial zone.

The Israeli occupation military accused Majabel Company of having ties with the environmental organization Green Without Borders, which Israel claims is affiliated with the Hezbollah resistance group. Tel Aviv alleged that the environmental group served as a front for Hezbollah’s military and reconstruction activities along the border.

No immediate response was issued by the company or Green Without Borders regarding the allegations. However, local Lebanese media described the attack as a new violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and a threat to civilian safety.

Meanwhile, Lebanese security sources said the airstrike was part of the latest escalation between Israel and resistance groups in southern Lebanon, following rising tensions along the border.

The airstrike adds to a growing list of Israeli aggressions against Lebanon since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza, which has also caused civilian casualties and widespread infrastructure damage.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

