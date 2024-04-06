Israel to Approve Jordanian Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Directly through Israel

Gaza, MINA – Israel greenlighted on Friday the entry of Jordanian humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip directly passing through Israeli territory, according to Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, Anadolu Agency reports.

It is the first time, Israel gave permission for direct entry of aid passing through Israel to Gaza which has been under an Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023.

The decision was made following an Israeli Cabinet meeting.

KAN reported that trucks would pass through the Allenby Bridge crossing, also known as King Hussein border crossing, between the West Bank and Jordan, and then through Israeli territory on its way to Gaza.

The development comes as Israel has been pressured in recent weeks by the international community, including the US, to increase the flow of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza amid reports of growing famine.

Jordan is yet to comment on the announcement.

Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 33,091 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 75,750 injured since October 7, 2023, flouting an International Court of Justice provisional ruling, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)