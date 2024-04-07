Aid Trucks Containing Fuel, Medicines Arrive at Hospitals in Northern Gaza Strip

UN relief agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, receives the humanitarian aid brought by first convoy of relief trucks from Egyptian side, at Rafah border in Rafah, Gaza on October 21, 2023. (Photo: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Three aid trucks containing fuel, medicines, and medical supplies entered on Saturday the northern Gaza Strip via Salah al-Din Street, Anadolu Agency reports.

Palestinian medical sources said that one of the trucks carried fuel while the two others carried medicines and medical supplies.

They added that the trucks were designated for the Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Saturday, the three trucks were said to have arrived through the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing, however, it was revealed later that they arrived through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. More than 33,100 Palestinians have since been killed and over 75,800 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)