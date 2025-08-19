SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 47 minutes ago

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel is reviewing Hamas’ response to a ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Israeli media reported Monday.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Hamas agreed to the proposal “to prevent Israeli forces from entering Gaza City.” Despite this, a political source told the channel that Israel’s position “remains unchanged.”

On Sunday, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved a military plan to occupy Gaza City as part of Israel’s wider push to reassert control over the enclave. The source said there is no confirmation that Israel would accept a partial prisoner swap or temporary ceasefire.

The proposal reportedly aligns “98%” with a plan previously put forward by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, which Israel had already approved. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer held talks with Witkoff and Qatari mediators in recent hours, with reports suggesting that gaps between the parties have narrowed.

Also Read: Hamas Accepts Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that the Egyptian-Qatari proposal mirrors Witkoff’s earlier framework, which included the release of 10 Israeli hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and renewed negotiations. Hamas confirmed its acceptance of the mediators’ plan without disclosing full details.

Egyptian state media said the proposal involves Israeli forces repositioning near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as a two-month halt to military operations during which the prisoner-hostage exchange would occur.

Israeli estimates suggest around 50 captives remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive, while over 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions. Rights groups have documented deaths due to torture, hunger, and medical neglect.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression in Gaza has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The enclave faces famine as the bombardment and blockade continue. []

Also Read: Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Death Toll Exceeds 62,000

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

