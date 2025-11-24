SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Moves to Shape Ground Reality in Gaza Ahead of International Troop Deployment: Report

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army is working to establish new conditions on the ground in the Gaza Strip ahead of the anticipated deployment of an international stabilization force, according to a report published Sunday by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, as cited by Anadolu.

The report said Israel is attempting to secure strategic advantages before foreign troops arrive, as its ability to conduct daily strikes in Gaza, similar to its operations in Lebanon will likely be restricted once international personnel are present.

Israel is also racing to shape conditions on the ground before foreign forces arrive, since responding to violations will become more sensitive once international troops are present,” the paper noted.

While Israel “would prefer to apply the Lebanese model in Gaza,” the daily said that the situation in the enclave is “more complicated.” The report added that at least 342 Palestinians have been killed and 875 others injured in Gaza despite a ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10, marking a significant violation of the agreement.

The newspaper attributed Israel’s difficulties in Gaza partly to pressure from Washington, which “wants to move to the second phase of the ceasefire framework.”

Israel has resisted this shift, citing what it says is Hamas’ failure to return the bodies of three Israeli hostages. Since the ceasefire began, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and delivered the remains of 27 out of 28 individuals, most of whom were Israelis. Israel, however, claimed that one of the bodies did not match its records.

The daily reported that Israel has adopted a policy of responding “firmly” to any alleged violation in Gaza to signal that Hamas will not be allowed to rebuild its military capabilities.

The second phase of the ceasefire would require easing humanitarian conditions in Gaza, reopening the Rafah crossing, expanding aid deliveries, allowing movement in and out of the enclave, and eventually pulling Israeli forces back once a new governing authority is established.

With the UN Security Council having approved the creation of an internationally backed stabilization force, the pressure to move to the next phase is expected to increase. The force is expected to include troops from Arab and Muslim countries rather than Western states, and could begin arriving within weeks to receive training.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children

and injured more than 170,000. The offensive has devastated much of Gaza, reducing large areas to rubble.

Phase one of the ceasefire agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, along with plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and the formation of a new governing structure without Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

