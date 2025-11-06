SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Issues Tenders for 356 New Illegal Settlement Units in West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views

Photo: PIC

West Bank, MINA – Israel’s Ministry of Construction and Housing has issued two new tenders to build 356 illegal settlement units in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli anti-settlement group reported Wednesday.

The Peace Now movement, which monitors settlement activity, stated that the tenders were published for constructing a new neighborhood in the Geva Binyamin settlement southeast of Ramallah. The first tender covers 342 housing units across five residential complexes, while the second includes 14 homes designated for reserve soldiers.

This follows an additional tender published on November 2 for a residential complex in the Giv’on HaHadasha settlement south of Ramallah.

Peace Now revealed that since the beginning of 2025, tenders for 5,667 settlement housing units have been published, a record-breaking figure approximately 50% higher than the previous peak year of 2018. The group warned that implementing these tenders could add nearly 25,000 settlers to the West Bank.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Remains of Israeli Hostage to Red Cross Under Ceasefire Deal

The organization accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of “exploiting every moment in power to destroy Israel’s chances for a future of peace and prosperity,” warning that settlement expansion “only deepens the pit Israel must eventually climb out of.”

While US President Donald Trump recently declared that Israel would not annex the West Bank, Peace Now countered that the Israeli government “is doing everything to realize annexation on the ground and turn Israel into an apartheid state.”

The UN has consistently maintained that Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories violate international law, undermining prospects for a two-state solution. Palestinians insist on East Jerusalem as their future capital, based on international resolutions that reject Israel’s 1967 occupation and 1980 annexation of the city.

The International Court of Justice reinforced this position last July, declaring Israel’s occupation illegal and calling for the evacuation of all West Bank and East Jerusalem settlements.[]

Also Read: Israeli Army Kills Two Palestinians in Central Gaza for Allegedly Crossing ‘Yellow Line

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagannexation Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Geva Binyamin international law Israel settlements peace now Two-State Solution West Bank

