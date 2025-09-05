SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families

2 hours ago

Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Friday bombed Mushta Tower, a residential building in western Gaza City that housed hundreds of displaced Palestinians. Several floors were destroyed in the strike, with heavy smoke rising over the densely populated area, according to local sources, Anadolu Agency reported.

Building management rejected Israeli claims that the site contained Hamas military infrastructure, saying it served solely as shelter for displaced civilians. Residents voiced shock, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting families with no safe refuge.

The strike occurred near Kteiba Camp and major university campuses, which already host tens of thousands of displaced people. Western Gaza now shelters about one million Palestinians forced from other parts of the Strip.

Israel has announced plans to expand attacks on multi-story buildings across Gaza and issued evacuation orders in several neighborhoods. Defense Minister Israel Katz warned operations would intensify unless Hamas released hostages and disarmed.

The war in Gaza has entered its 700th day, with more than 64,000 Palestinians reported killed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

