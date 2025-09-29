SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Tanks Shell and Besiege Al-Helou Hospital in Gaza City

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

6 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army shelled Al-Helou Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday evening with two artillery rounds, according to medical sources, Wafa reported.

The hospital, which contains several departments including a cancer ward and a neonatal unit with 12 premature babies, was surrounded by Israeli tanks that blocked both entry and exit.

Medical sources reported that more than 90 people, including medical staff and patients, remain trapped inside the facility as the siege continues.

The attack on Al-Helou Hospital comes amid Israel’s ongoing bombardment and military escalation in Gaza, which has already claimed thousands of civilian lives and devastated infrastructure across the enclave. []

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kidnap Over 20 Palestinians at Ramallah Checkpoints

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAl-Helou Hospital artillery shelling cancer ward Gaza City Gaza escalation hospital siege Israeli occupation army Israeli tanks medical staff neonatal unit ongoing bombardment patients trapped premature babies

News Channel

