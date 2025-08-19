SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Army Chief Reveals Plan to Occupy Gaza City Amid Ceasefire Talks

sajadi - 15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Tuesday outlined a phased plan for the full occupation of Gaza City, even as indirect ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas continue.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Zamir endorsed the strategy on Sunday, with Defense Minister Israel Katz expected to approve it Tuesday. The plan aligns with the Israeli occupation’s broader proposal to reoccupy the Gaza Strip gradually, starting with Gaza City.

The strategy involves forcibly displacing nearly one million Palestinians southward, encircling the city, and conducting ground raids into residential areas. On August 11, Israeli forces launched a major assault on Gaza City’s southeastern Zeitoun neighborhood, using explosive-laden robots, artillery, indiscriminate gunfire, and mass forced displacement.

Israeli outlet Walla reported that Zamir’s plan incorporates key principles and lessons to maximize occupation effectiveness, including reinforcing troops in northern Gaza to seize control and intensify military pressure on Hamas. Regular forces are expected to carry out most operations.

Also Read: Fresh Israeli Bombardment Kills 26 Palestinians in Gaza

These preparations continue despite ongoing ceasefire talks. Hamas has accepted a Egypt and Qatar-brokered proposal for a 60-day truce and has repeatedly expressed willingness to release Israeli captives in exchange for a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive has killed over 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, pushing the enclave to the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Community Kitchens Now Produce Only One-Third of Meals

About Us