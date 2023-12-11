Israel Announces Death of Its Officer Due to Wounds in Fighting in Gaza

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced the death of one of its officers due to wounds he suffered in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday. The officer was said to have been injured during fighting in Gaza two days before his death.

Hebrew newspaper Haaretz quoted a source as saying there was a large gap between the number of wounded soldiers announced by the army and the list of wounded in hospitals.

Israel’s Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, according to a Quds Media report last night, announced that there were 44 injured people being treated in hospital in various departments, 9 of whom were in critical condition.

Previously, the hospital said that in the last 24 hours it received 28 injured people who arrived by 5 helicopters.

The hospital also announced on Saturday evening that 28 injured soldiers of the occupation army were transferred from Gaza, including 6 people in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the occupation Ministry of Health announced that, since the start of the war on October 7, hospitals had treated 10,548 soldiers and civilians, 131 of whom died.

Occupation army spokesman Daniel Hagari said heavy fighting took place with Palestinian resistance fighters in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, and in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army announced that the number of its soldiers killed since October 7 had risen to 426, including 98 soldiers since the start of the ground war.

This announcement comes due to the frequent transfer of occupation soldiers injured in Palestinian resistance operations in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)