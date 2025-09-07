SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

sajadi Editor : Widi - 41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

4 Views

Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian prisoner advocacy group has accused Israel of turning its prisons into “torture grounds” by introducing new types of weapons for use against detainees, including stun guns and advanced rubber bullets, Anadolu Agency reported.

Abdullah al-Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoner Society, stated that the Israel Prison Service is now equipping its personnel with these weapons as part of an intensifying campaign of repression.

“These measures amount to violations of international law and human rights standards,” al-Zaghari said, adding that the new weapons are reportedly being used during raids inside prison wards. He also accused Israel of using Palestinian prisoners as a “testing ground” for these weapons.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, over 19,000 Palestinians have been arrested in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Among those detained are at least 585 women and 1,550 children. According to the group, 77 detainees have died in Israeli custody since the start of the conflict, including 46 from Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Protesters March to Netanyahu’s Home Demanding Prisoner Swap with Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the Israeli decision, calling it a “dangerous and systematic escalation” and describing the use of new weapons in prisons as a form of “slow execution.” In a statement, Hamas warned that the policy reflects a “fascist, retaliatory” approach intended to cause physical and psychological harm to defenseless detainees.

Hamas also urged international human rights bodies to take immediate action, holding Israel fully responsible for the lives and safety of Palestinian prisoners.

Rights organizations have long criticized Israel for its treatment of Palestinian detainees, citing widespread reports of abuse, including starvation, denial of medical care, and systematic mistreatment.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that since October 2023, at least 1,018 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers.

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Nears 64,400 as Israeli Military Attacks Continues

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

TagAbuse child detainees deaths in custody detainees East Jerusalem Gaza Hamas Human Rights ICJ international law Israel Israeli forces Israeli occupation Medical Neglect Palestine Palestinian Prisoner Society prisoners prisons. Repression resistance groups rubber bullets settlers stun guns torture war crimes Weapons West Bank women detainees

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

  • 41 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Protesters March to Netanyahu’s Home Demanding Prisoner Swap with Hamas

  • 2 hours ago
International

Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza Delays Departure From Tunisia to Wednesday

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 64,400 as Israeli Military Attacks Continues

  • 7 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Ready to Engage with Serious Political Offer to End War, Says Senior Official

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 14:03 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Army Kill 1,100 Palestinians in Three Weeks

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 08:29 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Indonesia

Cultivating Future Leaders, Insan Mandiri Holds Parenting Seminar

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Habib Isa Al-Kaff Urges Parents to Follow Prophet’s Sunnah for Child Rearing

  • 15 hours ago
Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • 18 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us