SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran Warns Israeli Civilians to Evacuate

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s armed forces issued a strong warning to Israeli civilians on Sunday, urging them to leave the country as military tensions escalate between the two nations. Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the warning came amid a new wave of Iranian strikes against Israel, following earlier Israeli attacks on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Reza Sayyad, spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, stated that the occupied territories may soon become “uninhabitable” and advised residents to evacuate. He added that even seeking shelter underground would not guarantee safety and urged civilians not to allow themselves to be used as human shields Israeli by the  government.

In a separate statement, senior IRGC commander and Expediency Council member Mohsen Rezaei warned that Iran could resort to actions capable of destabilizing the entire region. He called on Western governments to withdraw from the conflict, warning that continued involvement would not go unanswered.

The current escalation follows Israeli airstrikes launched on Friday targeting strategic sites within Iran, which prompted immediate retaliatory attacks from Tehran. The exchange of hostilities has continued, raising fears of a broader conflict.

Also Read: Netanyahu Says Israel Strikes Could Trigger Regime Change in Iran

US President Donald Trump commented that peace between the two parties remained possible, with ongoing meetings and communications aimed at de-escalation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Administration Considers Expanding Travel Ban to 36 Additional Countries

Tagglobal response Iran Israel war Iran airstrikes retaliation Iran regional destabilization warning IRGC Mohsen Rezaei threat Israel Iran military tension Israeli attacks on Iran nuclear sites Israeli civilians evacuation alert Middle East war escalation occupied territories uninhabitable warning statement Tehran Tel Aviv conflict U.S. role in Iran Israel conflict Western powers Middle East tension

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Iran Warns Israeli Civilians to Evacuate

  • 12 hours ago
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Latest Israeli Attack on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 11:07 WIB
Indonesia

Statement of Jamaah Muslimin (Hizbullah) On Aleppo Attack

  • Friday, 30 September 2016 - 05:49 WIB
Europe

26 PKK Members Killed In Turkish Airstrikes

  • Thursday, 24 March 2016 - 02:36 WIB
Indonesia

OIC members agree to ban Israeli Settlers to Enter Al Aqsa

  • Monday, 7 March 2016 - 17:24 WIB
none

Statement of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Regarding to Terrorist Attack In Jakarta

  • Sunday, 17 January 2016 - 17:25 WIB
Load More
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Campaign Intensifies Across West Bank, Dozens Detained

  • Sunday, 15 June 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 09:59 WIB
Iran Attacks on Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

At Least 13 Israelis Killed and 370 Injuried in Iranian Missile Strikes

  • Monday, 16 June 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Indonesia

Netanyahu Uses Iran Attack for Political Survival, Says Indonesian Legislator

  • 14 hours ago
America

Trump Administration Considers Expanding Travel Ban to 36 Additional Countries

  • 12 hours ago
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us