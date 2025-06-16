Iran Warns Israeli Civilians to Evacuate

Tehran, MINA – Iran’s armed forces issued a strong warning to Israeli civilians on Sunday, urging them to leave the country as military tensions escalate between the two nations. Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the warning came amid a new wave of Iranian strikes against Israel, following earlier Israeli attacks on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Reza Sayyad, spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, stated that the occupied territories may soon become “uninhabitable” and advised residents to evacuate. He added that even seeking shelter underground would not guarantee safety and urged civilians not to allow themselves to be used as human shields Israeli by the government.

In a separate statement, senior IRGC commander and Expediency Council member Mohsen Rezaei warned that Iran could resort to actions capable of destabilizing the entire region. He called on Western governments to withdraw from the conflict, warning that continued involvement would not go unanswered.

The current escalation follows Israeli airstrikes launched on Friday targeting strategic sites within Iran, which prompted immediate retaliatory attacks from Tehran. The exchange of hostilities has continued, raising fears of a broader conflict.

US President Donald Trump commented that peace between the two parties remained possible, with ongoing meetings and communications aimed at de-escalation.[]

