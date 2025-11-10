IOM: Nearly 2,000 More Civilians Flee North Kordofan as RSF Attacks Intensify

Khartoum, MINA – Around 2,000 additional civilians have been displaced from the town of Bara and several surrounding villages in Sudan’s North Kordofan state over the past three days due to worsening insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Sunday.

In a statement, the IOM reported that data from its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) showed the new wave of displacement occurred between Nov. 7 and 9 amid attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The UN agency noted that the latest displacement follows a series of attacks in Bara, Sheikan, Rahad, Um Rawaba, and Um Damm Haj Ahmed. Since Oct. 26, these assaults have driven an estimated 38,990 people to flee in search of safety.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediation efforts have been unable to resolve. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions across Sudan.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)