SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

3 Views

Indonesia economy picks up on export rise.

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government is currently in the process of re-negotiating with the United States over a 19 percent import tariff policy imposed on a number of Indonesian export commodities.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso stated that the negotiation process is underway and is targeted to be completed before January 1, 2026.

“The negotiation process is actually still ongoing. Hopefully, it will be finished before January 1 (2026),” Budi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Budi added that the Indonesian government is striving to get the tariffs lowered, particularly for export commodities that are not produced by the U.S.

Also Read: Central Java MUI Issues ‘Haram’ Fatwa for Pig Farm

“As for the commodities, I might not disclose what they are yet, but at the very least, during the negotiation process, we want to achieve a tariff reduction for commodities that are not owned or produced by America,” he explained.

This new tariff policy is part of an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump and is scheduled to take effect on August 7, 2025. The tariffs will directly impact a number of Indonesian export products entering the U.S. market, including those from the manufacturing, agriculture, and consumer goods sectors.

The measure is described as part of the US economic protectionism policy to balance its trade deficit, but it has sparked concerns from various trading partners, including Indonesia.

Indonesia is one of the US’s main trading partners in Southeast Asia. Data from the Ministry of Trade shows that Indonesia’s export value to the US in 2024 exceeded USD 22 billion, with primary contributors being textiles, footwear, furniture, wood products, and processed foods.

Also Read: Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

The imposition of high tariffs is seen as a threat to the competitiveness of Indonesian products in the US market, potentially impacting domestic industries and employment.

The Indonesian Ministry of Trade continues to engage in diplomatic and technical communication with its U.S. trading partners, including through bilateral forums and international trade organizations, to find a mutually beneficial solution. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Religious Reports Continued Decline in Child Marriage Rates

Tagreciprocal tariffs

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Seeks to Renegotiate Tariffs with US

  • 5 hours ago
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Indonesian Labor Union Warns of Mass Layoffs Amid US Trade Deal

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 06:42 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Lowers Indonesia Import Tariff from 32 to 19 Percent

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 09:14 WIB
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Trump Imposes 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

  • Thursday, 3 April 2025 - 17:16 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs, BAZNAS Boost Education Equality with MLB 2025 Program

  • 8 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Favors Ending Gaza War Over Operating Without Clear Strategy

  • Tuesday, 5 August 2025 - 20:40 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Arms are a National Right

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 23:09 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Mount Semeru Erupts, Ash Column Rises 800 Meters

  • 8 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us