SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia Offers 10,000 Freelance Jobs for Halal Product Certification Assistants

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 19 minutes ago

19 minutes ago

3 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Amid global economic uncertainty and rising unemployment, Indonesia is creating 10,000 freelance job opportunities through the Indonesia International Halal Festival (IIHF) 2025.

The initiative, launched by the Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH), aims to strengthen the country’s halal ecosystem by recruiting Halal Product Process Assistants (P3H) to help micro and small enterprises (MSEs) obtain halal certification.

The announcement was made by BPJPH Head Ahmad Haikal Hasan, known as Babe Haikal, during the IIHF 2025 at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC), held from June 20 to 22.

“In a time when many fear job losses, we’re offering 10,000 freelance roles that not only provide income but also contribute to building Indonesia’s halal economy,” Haikal said on Saturday.

Also Read: Munif Nasir: Al-Aqsa Is A Matter of Faith, Not Just A Political or Humanitarian Concern

The P3H role supports business owners in completing halal certification through the simplified self-declare scheme. Assistants will guide entrepreneurs in preparing documents, understanding halal requirements, and ensuring administrative compliance.

BPJPH encourages applicants from diverse backgrounds, including students, teachers, village facilitators, religious counselors, housewives, and professionals, to apply. The job is gig-based, offering flexible hours and location.

Eligibility requirements include; Indonesian citizens, practicing Muslims, minimum high school education (or equivalent), completion of certified P3H training by BPJPH or its partners.

Registration is open directly at the IIHF 2025 venue, where official Halal Product Process Assistance Institutions (LP3H) have dedicated booths for interested candidates.

Also Read: Indonesian Islamic Leader Calls for Unity Amid Religious Diversity

Each completed halal certificate earns a P3H up to IDR 150,000 (approx. USD 9–10), making it a viable side job. More importantly, it connects participants to a professional network and helps accelerate halal certification across Indonesia.

“This is more than a job, it’s a movement. Let’s make Indonesia a global halal hub, starting with grassroots action like becoming a P3H,” Haikal said in closing.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Block Thousands of Palestinians for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

TagBabe Haikal IIHF speech BPJPH freelance opportunity empowering halal workers flexible halal work Indonesia gig economy Indonesia halal certification support halal economy Indonesia halal job for students Halal Product Assurance Halal Product Process Assistant halal self-declare scheme IDR 150K per certificate IIHF 2025 Jakarta Indonesia halal ecosystem Indonesia halal jobs 2025 Islamic freelance job LP3H registration booth micro small enterprise halal P3H recruitment Indonesia P3H training BPJPH

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia Offers 10,000 Freelance Jobs for Halal Product Certification Assistants

  • 19 minutes ago
Indonesia

Three Product Groups Require Halal Certification in Indonesia: BPJPH

  • Saturday, 10 February 2024 - 17:34 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Forms Technical Team for Halal Product Assurance Cooperation

  • Sunday, 28 January 2024 - 22:16 WIB
Load More
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (photo:www.mancity.com)
Europe

Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Indonesia

Israel’s Interception of Madleen Violates International Law: Indonesian FM

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ulema Council Condemns Controversial AI-Generated Content Depicting Hell

  • Thursday, 19 June 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Final Commemoration of the Students of Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, in 2025. (Doc. Al-Fatah Lampung)
Indonesia

61 percent of Graduates Al-Fatah Lampung Accepted into Universities

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 22:15 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque After Six-Day Closure

  • Saturday, 21 June 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Israel attack on Iran (photo: AA)
International

Iran Reports Minor Damage to Nuclear Facilities After US Strikes, No Radiation Detected

  • 3 hours ago
Europe

France Investigates Its Citizens Over Alleged Involvement in Gaza Genocide

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 22:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us