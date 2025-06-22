Indonesia Offers 10,000 Freelance Jobs for Halal Product Certification Assistants

Jakarta, MINA – Amid global economic uncertainty and rising unemployment, Indonesia is creating 10,000 freelance job opportunities through the Indonesia International Halal Festival (IIHF) 2025.

The initiative, launched by the Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH), aims to strengthen the country’s halal ecosystem by recruiting Halal Product Process Assistants (P3H) to help micro and small enterprises (MSEs) obtain halal certification.

The announcement was made by BPJPH Head Ahmad Haikal Hasan, known as Babe Haikal, during the IIHF 2025 at the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC), held from June 20 to 22.

“In a time when many fear job losses, we’re offering 10,000 freelance roles that not only provide income but also contribute to building Indonesia’s halal economy,” Haikal said on Saturday.

The P3H role supports business owners in completing halal certification through the simplified self-declare scheme. Assistants will guide entrepreneurs in preparing documents, understanding halal requirements, and ensuring administrative compliance.

BPJPH encourages applicants from diverse backgrounds, including students, teachers, village facilitators, religious counselors, housewives, and professionals, to apply. The job is gig-based, offering flexible hours and location.

Eligibility requirements include; Indonesian citizens, practicing Muslims, minimum high school education (or equivalent), completion of certified P3H training by BPJPH or its partners.

Registration is open directly at the IIHF 2025 venue, where official Halal Product Process Assistance Institutions (LP3H) have dedicated booths for interested candidates.

Each completed halal certificate earns a P3H up to IDR 150,000 (approx. USD 9–10), making it a viable side job. More importantly, it connects participants to a professional network and helps accelerate halal certification across Indonesia.

“This is more than a job, it’s a movement. Let’s make Indonesia a global halal hub, starting with grassroots action like becoming a P3H,” Haikal said in closing.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

