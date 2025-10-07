BPJPH Offers Free Halal Certification for Small Eateries Ahead of 2026 Mandatory Halal Deadline

Jakarta, MINA – Ahead of the nationwide requirement for all food and beverage products in Indonesia to be halal-certified by October 2026, the Indonesian Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) is accelerating certification efforts, particularly for small and micro businesses such as warteg (affordable street-side eateries), Sundanese food stalls, Padang restaurants, and similar establishments.

BPJPH Head Ahmad Haikal Hasan announced that the agency has so far issued 2.79 million halal certificates, covering 9.6 million products. One of the key initiatives is a self-declare scheme to speed up the process.

“This is a special gift from President Prabowo Subianto on August 17, 2025—free halal certification for warteg, warsun, and similar eateries,” Haikal said on Monday.

Through this mentoring and self-declaration scheme, 700 warteg have already received free halal certificates, while another 500 are in the facilitation process. BPJPH expects the numbers to keep growing as part of its commitment to strengthening Indonesia’s halal ecosystem.

Halal certification is currently supported by 328 Halal Product Process Assistance Institutions (LP3H) with 103,675 trained assistants. For the regular certification scheme, 108 Halal Inspection Bodies (LPH) and 1,778 registered halal auditors are active, out of 2,866 trained nationwide.

The sector is also supported by 3,058 certified halal slaughterers across abattoirs nationwide and 2,866 halal supervisors overseeing the Halal Product Assurance System (SJPH)..

BPJPH is preparing special training for halal slaughterers (Juleha) in Greater Jakarta and is planning to establish halal markets under a specific framework.

“Promotion and public education on halal products are being intensified through business owners’ social media channels to reach a wider audience,” Haikal added.

BPJPH is also expanding partnerships with central and regional governments, state-owned enterprises, local businesses, trade associations, universities, civil society groups, and communities.

“Collaboration is key to creating a strong and competitive halal business ecosystem. It also reaffirms Indonesia’s commitment to becoming a global hub for the halal industry,” Haikal concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

