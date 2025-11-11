Indonesia Honors Ten New National Heroes in 2025

Jakarta (MINA) – The Government of Indonesia has officially conferred the title of National Hero on ten distinguished figures in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the nation’s independence, democracy, education, and social progress.

The announcement was made by President Prabowo Subianto during a ceremony at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, November 10, 2025, coinciding with Indonesia’s annual National Heroes Day (Hari Pahlawan).

According to Presidential Decree No. 116/TK/2025, the 2025 National Heroes are:

KH Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) – Former President of Indonesia, respected Islamic scholar, and advocate of democracy and pluralism. (East Java) General (Ret.) H. M. Soeharto – Indonesia’s second president, recognized for his role in maintaining political stability and national development. (Central Java) Marsinah – Labor rights activist and symbol of women’s struggle for justice during the New Order era. (East Java) Prof. Dr. Mochtar Kusumaatmadja – Legal scholar and former Foreign Minister, known for shaping Indonesia’s maritime law policy. (West Java) Hj. Rahmah El Yunusiyyah – Pioneer of Islamic education and founder of Diniyah Puteri Padang Panjang, one of the first Islamic boarding schools for girls. (West Sumatra) General (Ret.) Sarwo Edhie Wibowo – Military commander known for his role in restoring national security during the 1960s. (Central Java) Sultan Muhammad Salahuddin – King of Bima, recognized for promoting education and diplomacy in eastern Indonesia. (West Nusa Tenggara) Syaikhona Muhammad Kholil – Prominent cleric and mentor to Indonesia’s founding ulama, including KH Hasyim Asy’ari. (East Java) Tuan Rondahaim Saragih – Local hero from North Sumatra known for his resistance against colonial forces. (North Sumatra) Zainal Abidin Syah – The last Sultan of Tidore and key figure in the unification of eastern Indonesian territories after independence. (North Maluku)

The conferment ceremony was attended by the Vice President, members of the cabinet, and families of the honorees.

President Prabowo Subianto emphasized that the title represents Indonesia’s highest civilian distinction, honoring those who devoted their lives to the nation’s welfare.

“These heroes fought not for reward or fame, but for the dignity and independence of our people,”

said President Prabowo during his address.

Medals and certificates were symbolically presented to the families of the honorees.

This year’s list drew considerable public attention as it includes two former presidents, Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) and Soeharto, figures who symbolize contrasting chapters of Indonesia’s modern history.

Gus Dur, who led the country during its democratic transition (1999–2001), was honored for his humanitarian vision and interfaith tolerance.

Soeharto, who governed for more than three decades (1967–1998), was recognized for his contributions to economic growth and national consolidation, though his era remains debated for its authoritarian and human-rights controversies.

The inclusion of Marsinah, a labor activist who was murdered in 1993, marks a significant moment in recognizing grassroots defenders of social justice and women’s rights.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, forty-nine names were nominated by provincial governments this year. The Council for the Evaluation of National Hero Titles (TP2GP) reviewed and recommended ten individuals who demonstrated “extraordinary service to the nation.”

The National Hero title is Indonesia’s highest state honor, granted posthumously to individuals who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of independence, governance, religion, education, and social development.

Reactions from scholars and the public have been mixed. Some praised the government’s effort to ensure regional and historical representation, while others questioned the inclusion of politically contentious figures.

Political historian Prof. Asvi Warman Adam noted that the 2025 honorees illustrate Indonesia’s broadened understanding of heroism:

“This year’s recognition shows that Indonesia now honors both national leaders and ordinary citizens who dedicated their lives to justice, democracy, and education.”

The government expressed hope that the 2025 National Heroes would inspire younger generations to uphold the spirit of sacrifice, sincerity, and unity.

The conferment concluded the National Heroes Day ceremony, followed by cultural performances and a national moment of silence to commemorate Indonesia’s fallen heroes.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

