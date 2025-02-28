SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

IHW Urges Muslims to Avoid Israeli Dates During Ramadan

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Dates Ilustration

Jakarta, MINA – As Ramadan approaches, Indonesia Halal Watch (IHW) urges Muslims to be mindful when choosing dates for iftar, specifically advising against purchasing those originating from Israel.

IHW Executive Director, Dr. Ikhsan Abdullah, emphasized the importance of ensuring that the dates consumed are not only halal but also ethically sourced. He reminded Muslims to avoid buying products from countries involved in conflict and oppression.

“Dates are indeed halal, and breaking fast with dates is a Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad. However, we must be wise in selecting dates that do not come from a country that oppresses others,” Ikhsan told MINA in Jakarta on Friday.

This advisory aligns with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Fatwa No. 83 of 2023, which calls on Muslims to support Palestine’s struggle by boycotting Israeli products and Israeli-affiliated companies.

Also Read: Dompet Dhuafa Sends Humanitarian Team to Palestine and Dai Ambassadors to 11 Countries

“As Indonesians, we should follow MUI’s guidance and avoid Israeli products, including dates,” added Ikhsan, who also serves as Deputy Secretary-General for Legal Affairs at MUI.

Reports indicate that around 63% of the world’s dates supply comes from Palestinian territories currently under Israeli occupation. Additionally, according to the Islamic Human Rights Commission, 75% of Israel’s Medjool dates are produced in illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

“Products derived from illegal activities, such as land confiscation, are prohibited in all religions. Therefore, we must avoid dates with the barcode 729, which indicates Israeli origin,” Ikhsan explained.

Organizations such as Within Our Lifetime (WOL) and the Boycott App provide lists of Israeli date brands, helping consumers make informed choices.

Also Read: Around 60,000 Muslim Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

“Israeli date production often relies on land seized from Palestinians, using their resources while exploiting Palestinian workers with low wages,” Ikhsan stated, citing information from the Palestine Campaign.

Given these concerns, IHW urges Indonesian consumers to be more discerning when purchasing dates during Ramadan, ensuring that their choices not only meet halal standards but also align with ethical principles and do not support unjust practices.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Death Toll Continues to Rise in West Bank Due to Israel’s Ongoing Aggression

TagBarcode729 BoycottIsraeliDates EthicalConsumption HalalFood HalalLifestyle IHW MUIFatwa PalestineCampaign RamadanDates SupportPalestine

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

IHW Urges Muslims to Avoid Israeli Dates During Ramadan

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Welcoming Ramadan, Muslim Life Fair 2025 Officially Opens in Bekasi

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 17:38 WIB
Halal

Five Notes for Indonesian Halal Center: IHW

  • Wednesday, 6 February 2019 - 05:27 WIB
Load More
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 23:19 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 11:23 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB
Palestine

20 Palestinians Killed by Israel Forces in Rafah since Ceasefire

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Library Develop Mosque Libraries

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Palestine

Israel to Prevent Palestinians Released from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

  • Monday, 24 February 2025 - 14:16 WIB
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

Israeli Tank Kills 1 Palestinian in Southern Gaza after Another Ceasefire Break

  • Monday, 24 February 2025 - 14:56 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us