IHW Urges Muslims to Avoid Israeli Dates During Ramadan

Jakarta, MINA – As Ramadan approaches, Indonesia Halal Watch (IHW) urges Muslims to be mindful when choosing dates for iftar, specifically advising against purchasing those originating from Israel.

IHW Executive Director, Dr. Ikhsan Abdullah, emphasized the importance of ensuring that the dates consumed are not only halal but also ethically sourced. He reminded Muslims to avoid buying products from countries involved in conflict and oppression.

“Dates are indeed halal, and breaking fast with dates is a Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad. However, we must be wise in selecting dates that do not come from a country that oppresses others,” Ikhsan told MINA in Jakarta on Friday.

This advisory aligns with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Fatwa No. 83 of 2023, which calls on Muslims to support Palestine’s struggle by boycotting Israeli products and Israeli-affiliated companies.

“As Indonesians, we should follow MUI’s guidance and avoid Israeli products, including dates,” added Ikhsan, who also serves as Deputy Secretary-General for Legal Affairs at MUI.

Reports indicate that around 63% of the world’s dates supply comes from Palestinian territories currently under Israeli occupation. Additionally, according to the Islamic Human Rights Commission, 75% of Israel’s Medjool dates are produced in illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

“Products derived from illegal activities, such as land confiscation, are prohibited in all religions. Therefore, we must avoid dates with the barcode 729, which indicates Israeli origin,” Ikhsan explained.

Organizations such as Within Our Lifetime (WOL) and the Boycott App provide lists of Israeli date brands, helping consumers make informed choices.

“Israeli date production often relies on land seized from Palestinians, using their resources while exploiting Palestinian workers with low wages,” Ikhsan stated, citing information from the Palestine Campaign.

Given these concerns, IHW urges Indonesian consumers to be more discerning when purchasing dates during Ramadan, ensuring that their choices not only meet halal standards but also align with ethical principles and do not support unjust practices.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

