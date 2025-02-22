SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Welcoming Ramadan, Muslim Life Fair 2025 Officially Opens in Bekasi

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 47 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

Bekasi, MINA – The Muslim Life Fair 2025 officially opened on Friday at Revo Mall, Bekasi, as a platform to help Muslims prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.

Director of PT Lima Event, Deddy Andu, stated that this year’s event carries the theme #BekalRamadhan, aiming to support Muslim families in preparing for Ramadan through various activities, inspiring lectures, and shopping needs.

“The Muslim Life Fair in Bekasi is the first time being held in a mall. We hope it can expand to various locations across Indonesia,” said Deddy during a press conference.

Bekasi was chosen as the starting point for the Muslim Life Fair (Mufair) 2025 series based on surveys showing high enthusiasm from both visitors and exhibitors in the city.

Also Read: Ministry of Communication Urged to Block LGBT+ Features on Google Chrome

“Bekasi, with its large Muslim population, is a strategic location to showcase the halal lifestyle exhibition,” he added.

The exhibition features a variety of halal products for Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr needs, offering discounts of up to 70%. Visitors can also join the Bekal Ramadhan program, which presents relevant topics to enhance spiritual and social preparations for the holy month.

The Secretary-General of the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI), Lucky Cahyo, emphasized that the Muslim Life Fair is not only a platform for affordable shopping ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr but also plays a role in strengthening the halal ecosystem and promoting understanding of sharia economics in Indonesia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Library Develop Mosque Libraries

