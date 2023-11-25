Hostage Swap Deal, Hamas Releases 24, Israel Release 39

Gaza, MINA – Hamas released 24 hostages with the Red Cross as an intermediary. The release of hostages in Gaza on Friday consisted of 13 Israeli citizens, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen.

“Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom have dual citizenship, as well as 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen,” said Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Al-Ansari said that 39 women and children held in Israeli prisons had also been released. This release was based on an agreement to exchange hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners.

A total of 13 Israeli hostages freed from Hamas detention in the Gaza Strip have returned to Israel. They have undergone health checks. A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained that four children and their relatives were among the five other elderly women.

“The Israeli government welcomed its civilians who returned to their homes. “The Israeli government is committed to repatriating all hostages and missing persons,” the prime minister’s office said.

A Palestinian NGO also said Friday that 39 prisoners had been released by Israeli authorities under a ceasefire agreement to stop fighting in Gaza. A total of 28 detainees were released in the occupied West Bank, while 11 others were on their way to the occupied east Jerusalem.

The International Red Cross confirmed that its teams have begun a multi-day operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)