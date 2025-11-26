Heavy Rains Flood Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rains have submerged dozens of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip amid worsening weather conditions, witnesses said Tuesday.

Several tents were destroyed by rainfall in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, while others were blown away by strong winds, witnesses told Anadolu.

“The situation in the city is extremely catastrophic due to the destruction of most roads, water, and sewage networks by the Israeli war,” said Saib Luqan, spokesman for the Khan Younis Municipality.

Local authorities reported that the Israeli army has destroyed 220,000 linear meters of road networks over the past two years.

Nearly 900,000 people in Khan Younis are now facing “tragic and grim” conditions due to the severe weather, Luqan said. He added that municipal teams are operating with insufficient equipment to assist displaced families affected by the flooding.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, 1.5 million Palestinians remain displaced across the enclave, living in catastrophic conditions with minimal access to basic necessities and heavily restricted essential services as a result of Israel’s ongoing blockade.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children and injured more than 170,900 others in a two-year war that has devastated the territory.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

