Hamas Insists on Linking Final Israeli Captive Release to Full Military Withdrawal

Gaza, MINA – A senior source in the Hamas Movement revealed Tuesday that the group has demanded the release of the last Israeli captive be synchronized with the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the source said Tuesday evening marked the end of the second day of indirect negotiations between mediators and the Hamas delegation in Sharm El-Sheikh.

According to the source, discussions on the second day focused on withdrawal maps and a timeline for the phased release of Israeli captives.

Hamas negotiators insisted that each stage of prisoner release must correspond with a parallel phase of Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

The source added that the Movement emphasized the final release should occur simultaneously with the full and final pullout of Israeli forces.

Hamas also called for international guarantees to ensure a permanent end to Israel’s war on Gaza and to secure a complete military withdrawal from the enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

