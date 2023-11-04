Hamas: Five more Israeli Occupation Forces Killed in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ military wings, Al-Qassam Brigades says its fighters have killed five more Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza.

In a statement which iz quoted by Al-Jazeera, it said: “Al-Qassam forces attacked a Zionist force holed up in a building northwest of Gaza City.”

It said its forces confronted Israeli forces “with machine guns and bombs, and killed five soldiers and wounded others”.

This week the Israeli army expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless air raids. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)