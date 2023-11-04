Select Language

Latest
21 min. agoHamas: Five more Israeli Occupation Forces Killed in Northern Gaza
8 hours ago15 People Killed in Israeli Bombing of Al-Fakoora School
12 hours agoIsraeli Airstrike on a School in Gaza, Dozens Killed
12 hours agoNetanyahu: Israel Rejects Ceasefire Until Hamas Frees Hostages
15 hours agoOIC: Ambulance Bombing in Gaza is a War Crime
Slideshow

Hamas: Five more Israeli Occupation Forces Killed in Northern Gaza

Photo: Getty images

Gaza, MINA – Hamas’ military wings, Al-Qassam Brigades says its fighters have killed five more Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza.

In a statement which iz quoted by Al-Jazeera, it said: “Al-Qassam forces attacked a Zionist force holed up in a building northwest of Gaza City.”

It said its forces confronted Israeli forces “with machine guns and bombs, and killed five soldiers and wounded others”.

This week the Israeli army expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless air raids. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read:  President Abbas Says Leadership Willing to Resume Peace Negotiations
Tags:
Related news