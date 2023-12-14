Hamas Claims to Attack 15 Israeli Occupation Soldiers

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian fighting group, Hamas, on Wednesday claimed to have ambushed 15 Israeli occupation soldiers in the Gaza Strip. This was quoted from Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

In a statement, Hamas said fighters from the group’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Islamic Jihad group were involved in clashes with the 15-member Israeli occupation force at “close range”.

The attack left Israeli occupation soldiers dead and wounded, Hamas said, without giving details about the location of the attack.

Hamas also said, in a separate statement, that its fighters attacked Israeli occupation tanks with anti-armor shells in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

There was no comment from the Israeli occupation army regarding the claim.

The Israeli occupation army said Wednesday morning that another 10 soldiers were killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, implemented a siege and launched ground attacks as a result of the cross-border resistance attack by Palestinian Gaza fighters on October 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in Israeli occupation attacks since then, according to Gaza health authorities.

The Israeli occupation’s death toll in insurgent attacks reached 1,200 people, while around 139 hostages are still being held, according to official figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

