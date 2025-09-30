Hamas Denies Receiving US Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

Gaza, MINA – Senior Hamas official Taher an-Nunu denied on Monday evening that the Palestinian resistance group had received any copy of a US proposal to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

In press remarks, Al-Nunu stressed that Hamas was not part of any negotiations concerning the current American plan. He clarified that the release of Israeli captives is tied to ending the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza.

He reiterated that Hamas’s weapons are linked to the establishment of a Palestinian state, while affirming readiness to agree to a multi-year truce. He noted that Hamas had already accepted Egypt’s proposal to form an independent administration for Gaza and expressed willingness to coordinate with the Palestinian Authority on creating a unity government for both Gaza and the West Bank.

“We are serious about releasing the captives as part of an agreement that ends the war on Gaza and ensures the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation,” Al-Nunu said, stressing that Hamas does not wish to prolong the conflict but will only consider proposals aligned with Palestinian national interests.

He further emphasized that Palestinians are fully capable of self-governance and reject any form of external guardianship.

On Sunday, The Washington Post revealed details of US President Donald Trump’s 21-point ceasefire plan, which includes halting military operations and freezing battle lines at their current positions. However, Hamas confirmed it had not received any new proposal from mediators and reiterated its readiness to review any initiative that protects the national rights of the Palestinian people. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

