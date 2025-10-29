Hamas Accuses Israel of Blocking Recovery Efforts for Soldiers’ Bodies in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Hamas has accused Israel of obstructing ongoing efforts to locate and recover the bodies of Israeli soldiers within the Gaza Strip.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the group claimed that “the Zionist occupation continues its systematic policy of preventing and hindering efforts to find the bodies of its soldiers inside the Gaza Strip.” According to Hamas, Israel has “explicitly refused to allow joint teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestinian resistance to enter several areas in Gaza to carry out this mission.”

The statement further alleged that Israel has blocked the entry of heavy machinery and necessary equipment to speed up the search and recovery process. Hamas said these restrictions have also hindered the retrieval of Palestinian bodies still trapped under the rubble, deepening the suffering of affected families.

In response to Israeli accusations that Hamas was delaying the process, the group dismissed those claims as “baseless and aimed at misleading public opinion.” It accused Israel of “fabricating pretexts to justify new acts of aggression against our people,” calling such actions a “flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Also Read: Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Raising Death Toll to 256

Hamas urged international mediators and guarantors to take responsibility and pressure Israel to “cease its deceptive practices” and allow humanitarian operations to proceed “without political or aggressive interference.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Bans Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners, Citing ‘State Security’ Concerns