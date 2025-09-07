SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza Delays Departure From Tunisia to Wednesday

Tunis, MINA – A Gaza-bound aid flotilla has postponed its scheduled departure from Tunisia, pushing back the launch from Sunday to Wednesday, organizers announced, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Global Sumud Flotilla cited multiple technical and logistical reasons, including delayed arrivals of ships from Spain, weather and sea conditions, and the state of the vessels. According to a statement shared in a video on social media, the flotilla will now officially set sail on Sept. 10 from Sidi Bou Said Port in Tunis, in coordination with other participating convoys.

Nearly 20 ships departed from Barcelona late last month as part of the initiative, followed by another group from Genoa, Italy. A third flotilla was initially set to depart Tunisia on Sunday before continuing toward Gaza in an effort to break Israel’s blockade.

The mission is organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Global Gaza Movement, the Sumud Convoy, and Malaysia’s Nusantara Solidarity group.

The aid effort comes as northern Gaza is already facing famine, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which warned in late August that hunger could spread further under Israel’s ongoing blockade.

Israel’s war on Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with at least 64,300 Palestinians killed. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, while Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

