Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Germany Urges Israel Not to Target Sumud Flotilla Heading to Gaza

Berlin, MINA – Germany on Monday urged Israel to refrain from targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian aid convoy en route to Gaza that includes Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg among its participants, Anadolu Agency reported.

Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Josef Hinterseher said Berlin is concerned about the potential for violent escalation.

“Our goal is to avoid any confrontation at this point, and therefore we call on both sides to adhere to the applicable law,” Hinterseher told reporters in Berlin.

He warned of the “risk of violent intervention by the Israeli side to stop this flotilla,” and emphasized that Germany has reminded Israel of its obligation to uphold international legal standards in handling the aid convoy.

The flotilla, consisting of around 50 vessels, is currently less than 399 nautical miles from the Gaza Strip and is expected to arrive by September 30, according to organizers.

“Time moves and the flotilla moves with it — every minute takes Global Sumud Flotilla nearer to Gaza and the justice it deserves,” the organizing coalition said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The mission aims to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza by delivering essential humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the enclave devastated by war and famine.

A video released by a Turkish activist onboard showed that while the Greek Navy vessel accompanying the flotilla has withdrawn, Italian and Spanish naval forces continue to provide protection.

“The only thing between us and Gaza right now is the sea,” said Ross Ykema, a Dutch activist, in a video statement.

Since March 2, Israel has sealed off Gaza’s border crossings, cutting off the flow of food and aid, which has worsened famine conditions. Although limited supplies have occasionally entered, many are reportedly looted by armed groups accused by Gaza authorities of being protected by Israel. []

