Gaza’s Health Sector Receives Only 10% of Needed Supplies Amid Ongoing Blockade

Gaza, MINA – The Director General of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, announced on Thursday that Gaza’s health sector has received only 10% of its essential medical supplies since the declaration of the ceasefire. He warned that Israel’s ongoing blockade continues to claim lives daily among patients in need of urgent care.

Dr. Abu Salmiya described the Israeli restrictions on the entry of medicines as “a slow-motion death sentence,” expressing concern that the situation could soon lead to widespread disease outbreaks due to the critical shortage of drugs and medical equipment.

He explained that 350,000 patients in Gaza urgently need medication for chronic illnesses, while asthma cases have surged as a result of the dust and debris left behind by Israel’s military assault on the Strip.

According to Abu Salmiya, around 22,000 patients require treatment abroad, including 18,000 who have already completed all necessary medical and travel preparations. However, their transfer remains blocked due to Israel’s continued closure of border crossings. He reported that at least 1,000 patients have died as a direct result of the blockade and the inability to access treatment outside Gaza.

Despite these challenges, Abu Salmiya confirmed that Al-Shifa Medical Complex is implementing emergency measures to sustain the health system and respond to patients’ urgent needs.

In a related development, the School Health Department of UNRWA launched a comprehensive medical screening program targeting schoolchildren in Gaza’s central and southern regions. The initiative aims to protect students’ health through vaccination campaigns, early diagnosis, and preventive care.

The program provides complete medical checkups for first graders, including essential immunizations, vision and speech assessments, and monitoring for chronic conditions. It also offers vaccination services for ninth-grade students.

UNRWA called on parents to ensure their children attend these medical appointments, emphasizing the importance of timely vaccinations and regular health monitoring to prevent future complications. []

