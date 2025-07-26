Gaza’s 100,000 Children Face Death as Baby Formula Runs Out

Gaza, MINA -A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in the Gaza Strip, where more than 100,000 children, including 40,000 infants under the age of one are facing imminent death due to a complete shortage of baby formula and nutritional supplements, according to a warning issued Saturday by the Government Media Office in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Describing the situation as a “massacre in slow motion,” the media office accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon by continuing its total blockade and sealing all border crossings. The crisis has pushed desperate mothers to feed their babies only water for days, as hospitals report a surge in severe, life-threatening malnutrition cases.

So far, at least 122 people, including 83 children have reportedly died due to starvation and malnutrition, as Gaza’s healthcare system collapses under Israeli bombardment and siege. The office described the situation as a “deliberate extermination campaign against children,” calling for the immediate entry of baby formula and nutritional aid, the unconditional reopening of border crossings, and urgent international intervention.

“The silence of the world amounts to explicit complicity in the genocide of Gaza’s children,” the media office said, holding Israel and its allies fully responsible for the deepening crisis. It urged global powers to act before the situation escalates into an irreversible crime against humanity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)