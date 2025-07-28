SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Needs 600 Aid Trucks Daily: Media Office

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza said on Sunday that the besieged enclave urgently requires at least 600 truckloads of aid per day to meet the basic humanitarian needs of its population.

According to Palestine Information Center, the required aid includes essential food items, medical supplies, and infant formula, with 250,000 cans of baby milk needed every month to prevent further infant deaths from hunger and malnutrition, according to the GMO.

“The reported intention to allow in only dozens of trucks is not a viable solution,” the statement emphasized, “but a limited step that falls far short of addressing the magnitude of the crisis or preventing the deepening famine threatening lives, particularly in northern Gaza.”

The GMO called for an immediate and unconditional opening of all crossings, stressing that only the complete lifting of the blockade and the regular flow of aid, baby formula, and fuel can end the humanitarian disaster.

Also Read: Three Israeli Soldiers Dismissed, Jailed for Refusing Redeployment to Gaza

Temporary or partial solutions, the office warned, have proven ineffective and do not meet the growing needs of Gaza’s civilian population, especially children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jordan Airdrops 25 Tons of Aid Over Gaza

Tagaid trucks baby formula blockade Famine Food Shortage fuel shortage Gaza siege Government Media Office humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis infant mortality Malnutrition medical aid Palestine

