Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian factions based in the Gaza Strip issued a joint statement on Thursday, welcoming the New York Declaration issued by the United Nations High-Level International Conference, particularly its provisions related to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The factions, which include Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular and Democratic Fronts for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Vanguards of the Popular Liberation War, stated that the political declaration from the conference included crucial content concerning the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent and fully sovereign state. Quds Press reported this on Thursday.

The factions emphasized that this outcome is a natural result of the resilience and sacrifices of their people, and the increasing pressure on the international community due to the occupation’s atrocities.

The statement lauded the “legendary steadfastness” of the people in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a fundamental pillar that has thwarted the goals of aggression. It also praised the role of the Palestinian resistance, which it said defends the people and demonstrates their national resolve despite the “unbalanced war” and dire humanitarian conditions.

While welcoming any international efforts to support Palestinian rights, the factions stressed that the path to a solution begins with “an immediate cessation of aggression against our people, an end to the crimes of genocide, and the halt of the systematic starvation policy.” They underscored that stopping the war is a “humanitarian and moral obligation that cannot be postponed or compromised.”

The Palestinian resistance declared its readiness to sign a ceasefire agreement that includes the full withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, the opening of crossings, and the commencement of reconstruction.

They also emphasized the necessity of pursuing a serious political track, supported by international and Arab backing, leading to the end of the occupation and the achievement of their people’s aspirations to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Regarding calls for Hamas’s disarmament, the factions asserted that “the resistance’s weapons are intrinsically linked to the just Palestinian national project, and the resistance will not cease until the occupation ends and the goals of liberation and the return of Palestinian refugees are achieved.”

“The primary source of terrorism and instability in the region, and globally, is the Zionist occupation itself,” the statement stressed.

The factions further called for the implementation of previous national agreements reached in Cairo, Algiers, Moscow, and Beijing. These agreements, they noted, all emphasize the reorganization of the Palestinian internal affairs, reform of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and the holding of presidential, legislative, and National Council elections based on national and democratic foundations without preconditions.

The factions also warned against attempts to integrate the “Zionist entity” into the Palestinian region.

They concluded their statement by affirming that the Palestinian people, like other nations worldwide, will continue to fight the occupation until they achieve freedom and independence, through their steadfastness and resistance, and with the support of the free world for the legitimate Palestinian struggle for independence. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)