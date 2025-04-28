SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Faces Full-Scale Humanitarian Collapse as Food Supplies Depleted: UNRWA

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

18 Views

Jihad Fatwa Issued in Response to Zionist Israel's Genocide in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Adnan Abu Hasna, media advisor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), has declared that Gaza’s situation has moved beyond disaster levels, with UNRWA’s warehouses now entirely emptied of food supplies, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Abu Hasna emphasized that Israel is blocking the entry of essential aid, including food, water, and vaccines vital to saving children’s lives.

He stated that UNRWA, the largest humanitarian organization operating in Gaza along with the World Food Program, has completely exhausted its resources.

Abu Hasna described horrifying scenes of widespread hunger across most areas of the Gaza Strip, warning that tens of thousands are facing imminent starvation.

Also Read: Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids

Over the past two days, several humanitarian organizations confirmed that food stocks in Gaza have been fully depleted. Bakeries have ceased operations due to a lack of flour and fuel.

Ruth James, Oxfam’s Humanitarian Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, reported that humanitarian groups have urgently called for the reopening of crossings to prevent an unfolding famine and humanitarian disaster.

Abu Hasna noted that even before the current crisis, 95% of Gaza’s population relied on humanitarian assistance for daily survival. He warned that with soup kitchens and food banks now empty, Gaza is experiencing a full-scale humanitarian tragedy.

Founded in 1949, UNRWA provides services to approximately 5.9 million Palestinian refugees across Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza. Abu Hasna stressed that for the first time in UNRWA’s history, no humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza for nearly two months.

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has shut all crossings into Gaza, preventing the entry of humanitarian and medical aid. Last Friday, Hamas warned that the humanitarian disaster created by the Israeli occupation had escalated to dangerous levels, with Gaza’s population now facing actual famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Health System in Collapse as Crisis Deepens, Says Al-Shifa Director

TagAdnan Abu Hasna Food Crisis Gaza Gaza famine Gaza Strip starvation Hamas humanitarian aid blockade humanitarian collapse humanitarian disaster Humanitarian Law international appeals Israel Blockade Israeli occupation Oxfam Ruth James UNRWA World Food Program

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Stop Arms sale to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Protesters Disrupt London Marathon, Demand UK Trade Embargo on Israel

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Faces Full-Scale Humanitarian Collapse as Food Supplies Depleted: UNRWA

  • 8 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Health System in Collapse as Crisis Deepens, Says Al-Shifa Director

  • 18 hours ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

20 Palestinians Killed in Latest Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • 19 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Rising Hunger in Gaza Amid Israeli Blockade

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Captive Rescue Operation

  • Sunday, 27 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us