Gaza Faces Full-Scale Humanitarian Collapse as Food Supplies Depleted: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – Adnan Abu Hasna, media advisor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), has declared that Gaza’s situation has moved beyond disaster levels, with UNRWA’s warehouses now entirely emptied of food supplies, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Abu Hasna emphasized that Israel is blocking the entry of essential aid, including food, water, and vaccines vital to saving children’s lives.

He stated that UNRWA, the largest humanitarian organization operating in Gaza along with the World Food Program, has completely exhausted its resources.

Abu Hasna described horrifying scenes of widespread hunger across most areas of the Gaza Strip, warning that tens of thousands are facing imminent starvation.

Also Read: Several Palestinians Kidnapped by Israeli Forces During West Bank Raids

Over the past two days, several humanitarian organizations confirmed that food stocks in Gaza have been fully depleted. Bakeries have ceased operations due to a lack of flour and fuel.

Ruth James, Oxfam’s Humanitarian Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, reported that humanitarian groups have urgently called for the reopening of crossings to prevent an unfolding famine and humanitarian disaster.

Abu Hasna noted that even before the current crisis, 95% of Gaza’s population relied on humanitarian assistance for daily survival. He warned that with soup kitchens and food banks now empty, Gaza is experiencing a full-scale humanitarian tragedy.

Founded in 1949, UNRWA provides services to approximately 5.9 million Palestinian refugees across Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza. Abu Hasna stressed that for the first time in UNRWA’s history, no humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza for nearly two months.

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Vandalize and Loot Zanuta School South of Al-Khalil

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has shut all crossings into Gaza, preventing the entry of humanitarian and medical aid. Last Friday, Hamas warned that the humanitarian disaster created by the Israeli occupation had escalated to dangerous levels, with Gaza’s population now facing actual famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Health System in Collapse as Crisis Deepens, Says Al-Shifa Director