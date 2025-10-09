SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 67,200 as New Ceasefire Set to Take Effect

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – At least 67,194 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to a statement from Gaza’s Health Ministry on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry reported that 11 more bodies, including one recovered from beneath the rubble, were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours. An additional 49 people were injured, bringing the total number of wounded since the war began to 169,890.

“Many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

It also noted that two Palestinians were killed and 13 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to collect humanitarian aid within the last day. Since May 27, at least 2,615 people have been killed and over 19,177 others injured while seeking aid.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, killing 13,598 people and injuring 57,849 others, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal agreed upon in January.

A new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is set to take effect on Thursday following extensive mediation in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

