SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Approaches 64,900 as Starvation Claims More Lives

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s military aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to at least 64,871, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, as two more civilians died of starvation in the besieged enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the past 24 hours, 68 bodies were recovered and 346 people were injured, pushing the total number of wounded since the start of the war in October 2023 to 164,610. The ministry warned that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, inaccessible to rescuers due to ongoing Israeli attacks.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen. At least 10 Palestinians were killed and more than 18 injured by Israeli fire while trying to access humanitarian aid, bringing the number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,494. Over 18,135 others have been injured in similar incidents since May 27.

The Health Ministry also confirmed that famine-related deaths have now reached 422, including 145 children. The latest fatalities due to malnutrition occurred within the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Dozens of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

Gaza’s population of 2.4 million faces severe famine following the complete closure of all border crossings since March 2. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza and is expected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern areas by the end of September.

Since the IPC declaration, 144 people, including 30 children have starved to death.

The Israeli occupation army resumed its military operations on March 18, breaking a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. Since then, 12,321 Palestinians have been killed and 52,569 others injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Bombs Al-Kawthar Tower in Gaza City

Tagborder closures ceasefire child deaths Death toll Deir al-Balah Famine famine declaration Gaza health ministry humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ IPC Israel Israeli army Israeli attacks Khan Younis Malnutrition Netanyahu northern Gaza. Palestinian Casualties Prisoner Exchange Starvation war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Arab, Islamic FM Hold Meeting in Doha Ahead of Emergency Summit

  • 47 minutes ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Approaches 64,900 as Starvation Claims More Lives

  • 3 hours ago
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Kawthar Tower in Gaza City

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Doctors Report Disturbing Pattern of Gunshot Wounds in Gaza’s Children

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

  • 13 hours ago
Europe

Over 20,000 Rally in Berlin Against Israeli Genocide in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

  • 13 hours ago
International

Qatar Initiates Legal Action Against Israeli Attack on Doha

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 20:04 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Europe

Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 20:32 WIB
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 07:05 WIB
International

Israeli Airstrike Targets Senior Hamas Official in Qatar

  • Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - 05:04 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono (photo: Indonesia Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Leads Handover Ceremony for Diplomat Killed in Lima Shooting

  • Tuesday, 9 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us