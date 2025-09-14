Gaza Death Toll Approaches 64,900 as Starvation Claims More Lives

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s military aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to at least 64,871, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, as two more civilians died of starvation in the besieged enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the past 24 hours, 68 bodies were recovered and 346 people were injured, pushing the total number of wounded since the start of the war in October 2023 to 164,610. The ministry warned that many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, inaccessible to rescuers due to ongoing Israeli attacks.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen. At least 10 Palestinians were killed and more than 18 injured by Israeli fire while trying to access humanitarian aid, bringing the number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,494. Over 18,135 others have been injured in similar incidents since May 27.

The Health Ministry also confirmed that famine-related deaths have now reached 422, including 145 children. The latest fatalities due to malnutrition occurred within the past 24 hours.

Also Read: Dozens of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

Gaza’s population of 2.4 million faces severe famine following the complete closure of all border crossings since March 2. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza and is expected to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern areas by the end of September.

Since the IPC declaration, 144 people, including 30 children have starved to death.

The Israeli occupation army resumed its military operations on March 18, breaking a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. Since then, 12,321 Palestinians have been killed and 52,569 others injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Bombs Al-Kawthar Tower in Gaza City