Gaza Ceasefire Agreement to Be Signed in Egypt at 0900GMT

Gaza, MINA – The long-awaited ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas will be officially signed in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh at noon local time (0900GMT) on Thursday, according to Israeli media reports, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli Channel 14 confirmed that an official signing ceremony will take place, marking a significant step toward halting the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza. The exchange of prisoners and hostages between the two sides is expected to begin 72 hours after the ceremony.

While some Israeli media outlets reported that the ceasefire will take effect immediately following the signing, others suggested it may come into force within 72 hours.

According to a statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the Security Cabinet is scheduled to convene at 3 p.m. (1200GMT) to approve “the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of living hostages within the framework of the first phase of the plan.” Following this, the government will hold a broader meeting to finalize the initial steps of the agreement.

The ministry added that “after the government’s approval, the Israeli army will begin to withdraw to the line agreed upon with Hamas within the plan, and the withdrawal process will be completed within 24 hours.” The withdrawal will include Gaza City, though Israel will continue to control approximately 53% of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that 20 living hostages are expected to be released in a single phase, while Hamas stated that the locations of nine bodies from a total of 28 remain unknown.

US President Donald Trump told families of Israeli hostages that all captives would be released by October 13, though he did not clarify whether this includes the bodies of the deceased.

Citing informed sources, Israeli Channel 12 said that 600 aid trucks will enter the Gaza Strip daily as part of the agreement. The Times of Israel added that nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detained since the start of the war will be released in exchange for the 20 living hostages within the first 72 hours of the deal’s implementation.

Under the agreement, Israeli forces will withdraw from Gaza in scheduled phases, while injured and sick Palestinians will be transferred to Egypt for treatment. The deal also guarantees the immediate return of displaced Palestinians from southern Gaza to the north.

Since Israel launched its military aggression in October 2023, nearly 67,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed, leaving Gaza in ruins and nearly uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

