Fresh Israeli Bombardment Kills 26 Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 26 Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded in a new wave of Israeli strikes across the devastated Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In Khan Younis, two Palestinians, including a young girl, were killed when Israeli forces struck a tent sheltering displaced families near the University College. Four more people died in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, after another bombardment hit a displacement tent.

In central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed receiving five bodies and multiple wounded following a strike on a displacement tent in the al-Bassa area. Later, another five civilians were killed near the Kissufim site southeast of Deir al-Balah.

Gaza City’s Shifa Medical Complex reported two bodies and 53 injured after Israeli shelling targeted crowds waiting for aid in the Zikim area northwest of Beit Lahia. Near the Netzarim axis, one person was killed when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians waiting for aid near the US-Israeli distribution center.

Also Read: Israeli Army Chief Reveals Plan to Occupy Gaza City Amid Ceasefire Talks

In Rafah, two Palestinians were killed in separate incidents: one in a strike on a tent opposite the Muawiya Mosque in al-Mawasi, and another by Israeli gunfire near a food aid distribution point. Overnight, a limited Israeli incursion into Gaza City’s Al-Sabra neighborhood, backed by heavy artillery shelling, killed five more people.

Israel’s ongoing military campaign has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since October 2023 and left Gaza facing famine amid severe shortages of food and medicine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Community Kitchens Now Produce Only One-Third of Meals