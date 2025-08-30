Five More Die of Starvation Due to Israeli Blockade on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Five more Palestinians have died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours due to Israel’s ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip, a health official reported on Friday.

Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated via the social media platform X that the latest deaths bring the total number of fatalities from starvation since October 2023 to 322, including 121 children.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has officially declared famine in Gaza Governorate and warned that the crisis is likely to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September. Since the famine declaration, 44 people, including six children, have died from hunger, according to al-Bursh.

Following nearly 22 months of Israeli aggression on Gaza, IPC estimates that more than 500,000 people in Gaza are facing starvation, destitution, and death, while an additional 1.07 million are experiencing emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Israel’s military aggression, which has killed approximately 63,000 Palestinians since October 2023, has left the enclave devastated and on the brink of humanitarian collapse. []

