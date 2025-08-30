SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Five More Die of Starvation Due to Israeli Blockade on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Five more Palestinians have died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours due to Israel’s ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip, a health official reported on Friday.

Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated via the social media platform X that the latest deaths bring the total number of fatalities from starvation since October 2023 to 322, including 121 children.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has officially declared famine in Gaza Governorate and warned that the crisis is likely to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September. Since the famine declaration, 44 people, including six children, have died from hunger, according to al-Bursh.

Following nearly 22 months of Israeli aggression on Gaza, IPC estimates that more than 500,000 people in Gaza are facing starvation, destitution, and death, while an additional 1.07 million are experiencing emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

Also Read: Palestinian Resistance Kill One Israeli Soldier, 11 Wounded in Gaza

Israel’s military aggression, which has killed approximately 63,000 Palestinians since October 2023, has left the enclave devastated and on the brink of humanitarian collapse. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 63,000 as Five More Die of Starvation

TagFamine Gaza genocide case humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ international organisations Israel Middle East News Palestine US war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Kill One Israeli Soldier, 11 Wounded in Gaza

  • 14 minutes ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 63,000 as Five More Die of Starvation

  • 1 hour ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Five More Die of Starvation Due to Israeli Blockade on Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Seven Civilians Across Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 11:48 WIB
International

UN Security Council Demand Urgent End to Gaza Genocide and Famine

  • Thursday, 28 August 2025 - 21:01 WIB
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Eight Palestinians, Including Four Children in Gaza

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 15:25 WIB
Palestine

50,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Defenders of Allah’s Religion to Surely Triumph

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 14:22 WIB
America

Microsoft Employees Protest Company’s Ties to Israel’s Gaza War Operations

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 21:52 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 22:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Perform Talmudic Rituals

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Asia

Tens of Thousands of Rohingya Mark Eight Years Since Genocide

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 13:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us