Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

European Parliament Passes Resolution on Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

sajadi Editor : Widi - 31 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Flag of the European Union and its member countries - European Parliament photo..

Brussels, MINA The European Parliament has passed a resolution addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, voicing deep concern over the growing threat of famine and the critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

In the resolution, the Parliament called on Israel to fully and safely open all border crossings to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. It also urged the protection of civilians, medical personnel, and aid workers operating in the region.

The resolution highlighted the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. It also called for the reinstatement of funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), describing the organization as a vital lifeline for millions of Palestinians in need.

Parliament members warned that Gaza is teetering on the brink of complete collapse and stressed that the European Union must play a significant role in addressing the humanitarian disaster. Additionally, the resolution emphasized the importance of advancing the political process toward a two-state solution, which it described as the only viable path to resolving the longstanding Palestinian issue. []

Also Read: 70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagborder crossings ceasefire civilian protection European Parliament European Union Famine Food Shortage Gaza humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis Israel medicine shortage Palestine Two-State Solution UNRWA Water Shortage

