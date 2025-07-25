European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestine

Brussels, MINA – European leaders welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will recognize the State of Palestine in September, calling it a critical step toward peace in the Middle East.

“I welcome President Macron’s announcement that France will recognize Palestine in September,” Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris wrote on X, calling it “an important contribution towards implementing the two-state solution, which offers the only lasting basis for peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians,” Anadolu Agency reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez echoed the sentiment “I welcome France joining Spain and other European countries in recognizing Palestine. Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution,” Sanchez said.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney urged the UK to follow suit, calling recognition “essential for peace.” He added, “A ceasefire and humanitarian aid must start immediately.”

President Macron confirmed he will officially announce France’s recognition during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September.

Israel has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.[]

