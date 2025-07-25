SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Brussels, MINA – European leaders welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will recognize the State of Palestine in September, calling it a critical step toward peace in the Middle East.

“I welcome President Macron’s announcement that France will recognize Palestine in September,” Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris wrote on X, calling it “an important contribution towards implementing the two-state solution, which offers the only lasting basis for peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians,” Anadolu Agency reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez echoed the sentiment “I welcome France joining Spain and other European countries in recognizing Palestine. Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution,” Sanchez said.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney urged the UK to follow suit, calling recognition “essential for peace.” He added, “A ceasefire and humanitarian aid must start immediately.”

Also Read: Israel Withdraws Its Negotiators After Hamas Submits Ceasefire Proposal

President Macron confirmed he will officially announce France’s recognition during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September.

Israel has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Outraged as France Plans to Recognize Palestinian State

TagEuropean leaders support Palestine France recognizes Palestine Gaza humanitarian crisis Macron Palestine announcement Netanyahu ICC arrest warrant Palestine statehood news Spain Ireland reaction Palestine two-state solution Middle East UK urged to recognize Palestine UN General Assembly France Palestine recognition

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Withdraws Its Negotiators After Hamas Submits Ceasefire Proposal

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestine

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Outraged as France Plans to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 10 hours ago
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Urges Ceasefire After Israeli Strike on Gaza Church

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 10:19 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: Over 5,800 Children in Gaza Diagnosed with Malnutrition

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:11 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Two Areas in Gaza City

  • Sunday, 13 July 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Load More
"Spirit Pangeran Diponegoro" (untuk Indonesia Maju), 450x150cm, acrylic, oil & mix media on canvas 2025 Seniman: Ghanyleo, Jono Sugiartono & Syis Paindow Organized by Jakarta Illustration Visual Art (JIVA)
Articles

Celebrating 200th Java War: Novelty Spirit of 2013 Memory of The World

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:39 WIB
Europe

European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Seizes Prophet Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Plans Permanent Military Presence

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 14:15 WIB
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 17:14 WIB
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesia Assures Continued Strong Ties with Western Nations Despite BRICS Membership

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 02:50 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Over 900 Palestinians Killed by Starvation, Dozens More Slain in Aid Attacks

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 07:46 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 07:10 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 10:27 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us