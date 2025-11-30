EU Commissioner Says Israel Blocked Her Entry to Gaza During Egypt Visit

Brussels, MINA – EU Commissioner for Equality and Acting Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib stated on Friday that she had intended to enter the Gaza Strip during her visit to Egypt, but Israel refused to grant her permission, Anadolu Agency reported.

Lahbib highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that Palestinians are being killed every day and that two children die daily. She said that since the beginning of the recent ceasefire, 347 Palestinians, including 67 children have been killed.

She expressed deep disappointment over Israel’s refusal to allow her entry, saying she had hoped to witness the situation “firsthand.”

Emphasizing the scale of devastation, Lahbib said Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands, including humanitarian aid workers. She noted that around 600 aid workers have been killed while performing their duties, making Gaza “the most dangerous place in the world.”

With winter approaching, Lahbib warned that Palestinians face catastrophic conditions, with no shelter, no heating, and no safe place to go. Experts have already described the upcoming winter as “disastrous,” she added.

Lahbib reiterated that the ceasefire must continue and stressed that full compliance with humanitarian law is essential to protecting civilians. She said it is necessary to move from the first phase of the ceasefire to the second, which includes disarming Hamas and securing the release of remaining hostages.

Although some humanitarian aid has begun reaching people, Lahbib said only a fraction of the population’s needs are being met. She urged Israel to allow NGOs to operate freely and demanded faster, more efficient procedures for aid delivery.

She also criticized Israel’s practice of classifying tents and sleeping bags as “dual-use” items, supplies that can serve both civilian and military purposes calling the restrictions unacceptable.

Lahbib emphasized that the EU has a responsibility to ensure that its taxpayer-funded aid reaches those who need it most. She also called for efforts to help Gaza transition out of “survival mode” and begin rebuilding homes and schools, expressing gratitude to Egypt for its support.

During her visit, Lahbib traveled to the city of El Arish, toured a warehouse storing aid destined for Gaza, and visited a hospital treating patients evacuated from the enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

